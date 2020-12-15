Joyce Bea Johnson Dodd, MOULTON

Joyce Bea Johnson Dodd passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home in Moulton. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 17th in Moulton Memory Gardens at 2:00 p.m. with O.D. Bowling officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
A devoted wife and loving mother, Mrs. Dodd is preceded in death by her parents, Isaac Johnson Jr. and Pauline Riggs Johnson; one sister, Martha Johnson McCarty Evans; three brothers, C.J. Johnson, Isaac Johnson III and Paul Miller Johnson.
Mrs. Dodd is survived by her husband of 72 years, Roy Annon Dodd; two sons, William Edward (Brenda) Dodd and Gerald Roy (Kimberlee) Dodd; three grandchildren, Ashley Dodd (C.R.) Biser, Amanda Dodd (Scott) Praytor, and Daniel Roy (Jessica) Dodd; six great grandchildren, Eliana Biser, Chase Praytor, Will Praytor, Callie Rae Praytor, Jackson Alexander Dodd and Anderson Luke Dodd; along with several nieces and nephews.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Dodd enjoyed fishing, spending many summers on the Tennessee River at their summer home in Freeman Acres, and in later years spending the months of January and February in their winter home on Lake Okeechobee in Florida.
She enjoyed playing the organ, having played at her Church, Lebanon Methodist Church in Speake. Just last week she gave a beautiful rendition of “Going Home” and “Nearer My God To Thee” to visitors at her home.
She was fiercely dedicated to her family. She was an accomplished business person having co owned and managed Valley Parts in Town Creek, Dodd Auto Parts in Courtland and Valley Parts in Moulton along with her husband Roy and their sons.
More importantly than all the rest, Mrs. Dodd was a devoted Christian. Her friends and family take great comfort in that fact. She left us with a message of sorts in her last song selections, performed just days before in that place she had previously called her home. Today her home is nearer to her God, to whom she was forever devoted. Today her friends and family know without a doubt she has truly gone home.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Dodd, Eddie Dodd, Daniel Dodd, Chase Praytor, C.R. Biser and Scott Praytor. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jackson Alexander Dodd, Will Praytor and Mike Johnson.
Memorials may be made to the St. Judes Children Research Hospital, in memory of Joyce Johnson Dodd.
