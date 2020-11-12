Shane Hitt, 46, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with Scott Coffey officiating. Burial was in Caddo Cemetery.
