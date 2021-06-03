MaeFean Horton Potter, 77, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at her residence. Funeral was Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home.
Burial was in Moulton Memory Garden.
Mrs. Potter was the wife of Wayman Potter.
