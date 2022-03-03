Jeffrey Hill, 56, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. Funeral was Friday, February 25, 2022, at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Greg Pace officiating. Burial was in Milligan-Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Hill.
