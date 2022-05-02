John Davis Armor, Jr., MUSCLE SHOALS

John Davis Armor, Jr., 98 of Muscle Shoals, died Thursday, April 28, 2022. The family received friends on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral service immediately followed in the funeral home chapel with his nephew, Don Montgomery, officiating. Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia.
John was a native of Lawrence County. He was U.S. Army Veteran serving during World War II, retired from T.V.A. after thirty-five years, and a member of the Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Jean Tabereaux Armor; parents, John Davis Armor, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Putnam Armor; brother, William D. “Billy” Armor; and sisters, Mary Christine Montgomery, Lucy Dean Preston, Pauline Parker, and Lora Dale Armor.
John is survived by his daughters, Donna Armor and Joanne Armor Jeffreys; grandchildren, Leticia Eddy, Jessica Jeffreys, and Courtney Jeffreys; great grandchildren, Ethan Eddy, Gaige Wesson, and Kinslie Kirby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends of John served as pallbearers.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 or BBIC Guatemala Missions, P.O. Box 188, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
