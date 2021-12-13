Brenda Joan Martin, TRINITY

Brenda Joan Morrow Martin, 69, of Trinity passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 12 till 2 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Clyde Ledlow officiating. Burial will be in Corinth Missionary Baptist Cemetery.
Born on August 13, 1952 to the late Paul and Willene Carroll Morrow, Brenda Joan attended Lawrence County High School. She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church in Decatur where she taught Sunday School and was active in Vacation Bible School. Brenda Joan enjoyed cross stitching and many family members were gifted by her beautiful work. She looked forward to summer so she could work in her yard and flowers. She also enjoyed traveling with her sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Larry Gene Martin; children, Chris Latham (Kym), Mary Terry, Ross Martin (Deyi), and Amber Bray (Brad); grandchildren, Logan Terry, Luke Terry, Laine Terry, Callie Cooper, Hannah Ramey (Jesse), Jackson Latham, Kimbi Martin, and Will Bray; great-grandchildren, River Terry, Lillie Ramey, Tucker Ramey, Truett Ramey, Mollie Cooper, and Serra Cooper; and sisters, Linda Jean Morrow (her twin), and Joyce Luker. Brenda Joan was loved by and loved her many nieces and nephews.
Brenda Joan was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronnie Morrow; and sister-in-law, Janie Morrow.
Pallbearers will be Logan Terry, Luke Terry, Laine Terry, Jackson Latham, Michael Luker, Wyatt Spooner, Russ Swift, and Derrick Couch. Honorary pallbearers are Brad Bray, Will Bray, Korey Hunter, and Whitten Luker.
