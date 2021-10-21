Charles Bryant, 73, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021. Funeral was Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial with military honors was in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Bryant.
