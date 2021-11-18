Elizabeth NeSmith Hill, 95, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at her residence. Funeral was Monday, November 15, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Fergason Cemetery.
Vera was the daughter of the late Earl and Annie Counts NeSmith.
Elizabeth NeSmith Hill, 95, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at her residence. Funeral was Monday, November 15, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Fergason Cemetery.
Vera was the daughter of the late Earl and Annie Counts NeSmith.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented