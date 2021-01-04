Wendell Logan, MOULTON

Funeral for Wendell Logan, 86, of Moulton will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Midway Church of Christ, at 2:00 p.m. with Chris Miller and David Barker officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. Mr. Logan, who died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his residence, was born April 28, 1934, to Thomas Cary Logan and Elsie Montgomery Logan. He was a member of Midway Church of Christ, the National Guard and Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame. He coached the Hatton Hornets to the AA State Championship in 1964. He served three terms as District 5 Lawrence County Board of Education member and taught 34 years in the Lawrence County School System.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Nettie Sims Logan, brother, Winford (Carolyn) Logan, sister, Hazel (Harry) Blackley.
Survivors include: wife, Eulene McWhorter Logan; sons, Mark (Sherri) Logan, Stacey (Christie) Logan; sister, Mae Sue (William Howard) Legg; grandchildren, Cary (Kendra) Logan, Jacob (Courtney) Logan, Justus Logan, Jeb Logan; great-grandchildren, Shelby Logan, Austin Logan, Sadie Logan, Jaci Gann, Jemma Logan.
Pallbearers will be Cary Logan, Jacob Logan, Justus Logan, Jeb Logan, Don Bradford, Coach Royal Carpenter, Coach Gary Steadman, Coach Ricky Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Logan and the 1964 Hatton Hornet Boys Basketball AA State Championship team. Coach Butch Toner, Wendell Atkins, Coach Bradley Hembree, Coach Doyle Hensley, Coach Darin Liles, Ronnie McDaniel, Steve Ledbetter.
