Hannah Smith, 86, passed away August 7, 2022 at her residence. Visitation will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Thursday August 11, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 p.m., directly followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
