Robby Dewayne Ledlow, 47, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his residence. Funeral was Monday, January 3, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Jon-Allen Stanley officiating. Burial was in Moulton City Cemetery.
