Peggy Reeves Smith, 69, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Monday, July 26, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek.
Peggy was the wife of fifty years to James Smith.
Peggy Reeves Smith, 69, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Monday, July 26, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek.
Peggy was the wife of fifty years to James Smith.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.