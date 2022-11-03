Dr. Nancy Fuqua, 67, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. Funeral was held at Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America in Leighton, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 12:00. Burial followed in New Life Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
