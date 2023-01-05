Kathrine Glover, 85, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. Graveside service was Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Steve Ledbetter officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
