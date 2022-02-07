Ben Wallace Terry, MOULTON

Ben Wallace Terry, 93, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at his residence. Visitation was from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel with Otto Wood officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Ben Wallace loved his family, his dogs, farming, gardening, hunting, fishing, collecting arrow heads and playing his fiddle and harmonica.
Survivors include his daughters, Bonnie Burnett, Donna Morgan Winchester, Sarah Rebecca (Becky) Terry and Heather Letson (Danny); 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Laurie Terry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Merle Terry; sons Scott (Buddy) Terry and Lawrence Terry; his parents Benjamin Franklin Terry and Sarah (Dot) Terry.
Pallbearers are Jacob Orr, Jimmy Melson, Chad Morgan, Aaron Burnett, Jordan Letson, Brian Warren and Don Huffstutler.
The family extends special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, especially Haley, Kim, Megan, and Otto, also a special thanks to his daughter-n-law Laurie Terry who with his son Lawrence lovingly cared for him for three years.
