Harold Murphree, 76, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at North Alabama Med Center in Florence. Funeral was Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home. Burial was in Heflin Cemetery with Ben Phillips officiating.
