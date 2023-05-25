Madison Brooke “Mady” Kelsoe, 15, of Moulton, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life service was held Monday, May 22, 2023 at Harmony Baptist Church with Bro. Darryl McHan officiating. A private burial was held at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
Mady was very active in her church and was a vessel used by Christ to impact the Kingdom.
