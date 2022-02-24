Gaynell Latham Montgomery, 73, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Madison Hospital. Funeral will be Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Alabama committee advances ban on abortion pill
- Lawmakers to delay 3rd grade reading promotion requirement
- Alabama bill seeks to ban hormone treatments for trans youth
- Bill would ban teaching of 'divisive concepts'
- In its potential final game ever, R.A. Hubbard falls in Elite Eight
- Alabama A&M officer arrest on sex-related charges
- Former Alabama water manager arrested on theft charges
- North Courtland town hall to address health concerns among local residents
Most Popular
Articles
- R.A. Hubbard dominates fourth quarter to knock off Pickens County, advance to Elite Eight
- Students mourn loss of 2 classmates who were shot to death
- Hatton downs Addison to advance to regional finals
- East Lawrence High principal on administrative leave
- Big Nance Bridge project to close portion of Alabama 101 next week
- Even in losing effort, Lawrence County shows future of program Is bright
- Hillsboro man killed in AL-20 crash
- Decatur woman arrested in Moulton for drug possession
- North Courtland town hall to address health concerns among local residents
- Moulton leaders seek long-term solutions for foul water
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.