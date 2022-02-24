Gaynell Latham Montgomery, 73, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Madison Hospital. Funeral will be Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m.  Burial will be in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.