Fred E. Hicks Jr., 90, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Hendrix Health and Rehabilitation. No memorial service is planned at this time. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Peggy Hurst Hicks.
