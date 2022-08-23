Linda Sue Johnson, 77, of Hatton, Alabama passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at The Cottage of the Shoals. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Irons and Rene Payne officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Moulton Memory Gardens in Moulton, AL.
Born on November 26, 1944, to Quinton and Zelma Brackin Hatton, Linda enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a life-long member of Sanderson Chapel United Methodist Church, where she was the Secretary of Treasure, and apart of the Sanderson Chapel Ladies Circle. Sue worked as a secretary at Bank Independent in Moulton.
Survivors include her two sisters, Wilda Lowry of Leighton, and Karen Weems (Dale) of Hatton; cousin, Fran Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Linda was preceded in death by her spouse, Niles Johnson; parents, Quinton and Zelma Brackin Hatton; two sisters, Helen Frost and Gail Thrasher.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Defoor and nurse Kim Beck.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanderson Chapel Steeple Fund, or a charity organization of your choice.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.