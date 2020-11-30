Vicki Diane Rutherford, 70, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her son’s home in Anniston, Alabama. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Her Going Home Celebration will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the funeral home with her son, Rodney Rutherford and Bro. Marcus Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Diane was born September 1, 1950, in Lawrence County, Alabama to Preston Dotson and Mary “Sug” Moore Dotson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 30 years, Reverend Bruce Rutherford; one sister, Mary Cottingham; and three brothers, Bill and MacArthur Payne and Ricky Dotson.
She is survived by one son, Rodney (Hope) Rutherford; one granddaughter, Ashley Rutherford; two sisters, Kathryn Pressnell of Dalton, Georgia, Lee South of Decatur; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Diane was a faithful member of New Freedom Church and graciously loved serving others in many capacities. She retired from WalMart after thirty six years.
The family extends special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Visiting Angels of Anniston, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Freedom Church, 1305 County Road 177, Moulton, Alabama 35650.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
