Shiloe Wiegers, HATTON

Shiloe Wiegers, 42, of Hatton passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Russellville. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. immediately following with Ricky Watt and Willie Ceasar officiating.
Shiloe was a loving fiance and mother. This is Draven, at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, she was hit by another vehicle on the way to work. It was not her fault or the person that hit her. The intersection is well known for accidents. It doesn’t feel real! Everyone of her friends that I’ve talked to is in just as much shock as I am. She was a great woman capable of kindness and forgiveness, that I didn’t understand. She could put a smile on anyone’s face. She was a great friend and would have your back until the end. Many more things could be said for her, but I’m sure many people have fond memories of her.
Survivors include her son, Draven Nelson; her fiance, Marlon Blankenship; one brother; David MacDonald; and her mother; Debbie Wiegers.
The family extends special thanks to her special friends.
