James "Buddy" Brewer, 63, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Lawrence Medical Center. Funeral was Friday, July 15, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Williams and Bro. Royce Shelton officiating. There was a private burial following the service.
