Roy Annon Dodd, MOULTON

Roy Annon Dodd, 98, of Moulton passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 after an extended illness at his residence. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Moulton Memory Gardens with O. D. Bowling officiating.
Born on July 17, 1923 to O.W. "Dutch" and Amanda "Maggie" Dodd, Roy was a successful business man, having founded a number of successful companies in and around the North Alabama area. He was an avid outdoorsman who possessed a love for fishing and quail hunting. Mr. Dodd had made several treks to Alaska as well as to several western states in pursuit of salmon and trout. His last trip to Alaska was at the age of 98.
Survivors include his two sons, Gerald Dodd (Kimberlee) of Moulton, William "Eddie" Dodd (Brenda) of Moulton; three grandchildren, Ashley Biser (C.R.) of Moulton, Amanda Praytor (Scott) of Moulton, and Daniel Dodd (Jessica) of Hartselle; six great-grandchildren, Eliana Biser, Chase Praytor, Will Praytor, Callie Praytor, Anderson Dodd, and Jackson Dodd; along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents, O.W. "Dutch" Dodd and Amanda Warren Dodd; wife, Joyce Dodd whom preceded him in death in 2020; one brother, Bruce Dodd; two sisters, Marie Simms, and Audrey Watkins.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Dodd, Daniel Dodd, Chase Praytor, Scott Praytor, Bryan Dodd, and Dodd Austin.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Johnson, David Stephenson, Jackson Dodd, Will Praytor, Anderson Dodd and Billy Warren Shelton.
The family extends special thanks to Encompass Hospice, Linda Huddleson, Kailin Terry, Melody Gallant, and Shelby Johnson for there support and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
