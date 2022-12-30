Funeral service for Darwin Bowers, 64, of Moulton, Alabama will be Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Pressnell officiating. Visitation will be Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Bowers passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born August 24, 1958 to Robert Marion Bowers and Marjorie Ernestine Bowers. He was the owner of Darwin’s Plumbing Company for 33 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and working with his tractors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Bowers.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Deborah Bowers; daughter, Benzie Bowers; son, Kevin Bowers (Britney); mother, Teenie Bowers; brother, Rick Bowers (Kaye), brother, Chris Bowers (Darlene); grandchildren, Bracie Cagle, Collin Cagle, and Beau Bowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.