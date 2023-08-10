David Franklin “Dave” Roberton, 70, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside service was Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Moulton Memory Gardens with Rev. Wannell Scott officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
