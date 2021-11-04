Winford Parker, 77, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his residence. Funeral was Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, with James Courm and Gary Parker officiating. Burial was in Rock Springs Cemetery.
