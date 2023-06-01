Brenda Brumley Agee, 70, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville. Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Victory Baptist Church with Bro. Mickey Brackin and Bro. Delbert Freeman officiating, and Parkway Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, and Thursday, June 1, 2023, for one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Guestbook available at www.parkwayfunerals.com.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Steve Agee.
