Herschel Sheats, 66, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Cullman Reginal Medical Center. Funeral was Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Festus Grissom officiating. Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery.
