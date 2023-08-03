McCoy “Jocko” Wayne Bogle Jr., 63, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Raymon Sutton officiating. Burial was in Sanderson Cemetery in Town Creek.
McCoy “Jocko” Wayne Bogle Jr., 63, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Raymon Sutton officiating. Burial was in Sanderson Cemetery in Town Creek.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.