Mary Roxanna Parker “Rocky”, 67, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at her residence. Funeral was Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Jerry Hill officiating. Burial was in Andrews Chapel.
