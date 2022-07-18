Billy Dwight Terry, MOULTON

Graveside for Billy Dwight Terry, 77, of Moulton will be Monday July 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lynn Terry and Carl Evans officiating. The family will have visitation Monday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Elliott's Brown-Service Funeral Home.
Mr. Terry was born on May 17, 1945 to Worthy and Jessmer Terry in Lawrence County and he passed away on July 15, 2022 at his residence. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist church and a very dedicated worker.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria H. Terry; two sons, Billy Duane Terry (Susan), Kristofer Scot Terry (Heidi); daughter, Gloria Janesa Overstreet; 7 grandchildren.
