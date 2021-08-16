Rayburn Lou Beck, TOWN CREEK

Rayburn Lon Beck, 81, of Town Creek passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home. Visitation was from 6 till 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the funeral home with Bro. Drew Smith and Bro. Jerry Crowden officiating. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
Born on August 29, 1939 to the late Leon and Golia Jefferys Beck, Rayburn was a Deacon at Zion Hill Baptist Church where he sang specials with his friend, Tim Jefferys. He served as Lawrence County Commissioner from 1977 to 1985 and loved his family, camping with his friends, and singing.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 61 years, Bobbie Sue Crowden Beck; children, Tammie Beck Simmons (Harold) and Pam Beck Scott (Tony); grandchildren, Nathan Beck (Traci), Joseph Simmons (Brooke), Nick Frost, Jessica Archer (Chad), Dustin Frost, Brittany Young (Jacob), Haley Scott; great grandchildren, Conner Frost, Kitta Frost, Raelyn Archer, Madison Beck, Blazeick Frost, Brock Thorn, Kain Beck, Hadlyn Archer, Willa Jo Simmons, and Rylee Anne Young; brother, Rudy Beck (Mary Ann); sisters, Jaunita Blackburn and Joyce Tatum (Tex); sisters-in-law, Arlene Beck, Betty Crowden Smith; brother-in-law, Horace Crowden (Elaine); 14 nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family.
Rayburn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vernon Beck; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Blackburn and Jim Smith.
Pallbearers were Horace Crowden, Mark Tatum, Ronald Beck, Jason Beck, Keith Crowden, Mike Blackburn, and Sloan Berryman. Honorary pallbearers were his grandsons and great grandsons.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Courtney Bowen, Dr. Eric Jenkie; his nurses, Janet Johnson and Shannon Turner; and the staff of Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
