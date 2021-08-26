Doyle Garrison, 77, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Monday, August 23, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Garrison and Rev. Stanley Reeves officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
