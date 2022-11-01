Joy Lee Terry, MOULTON

Joy Lee Terry, 74, of Moulton, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 02, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Toney Pepper and Brandon Henderson officiating. Burial will be at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Born on March 18, 1948 to Onnie and Frances Hale Terry, Joy enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved Alabama Football, but his passion was spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a hard worker who had a heart for helping others, and was always there when you needed him. Joy was the glue that held his family together and a rock for anyone to lean on. He had an incredible way of making everyone feel loved and was known for his smile and laughter. Joy taught us to serve and love others well. "Well done thou good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21.
Survivors include his children, Felicia Hand (Jeremy), Haley Maldonado (Eric); grandchildren, Anna Lee Hand, Frances Elizabeth Hand, Lincoln McKinley Davis, Piper Haisley Boyett; sisters, Yvonne Fleming, Vickie Jones, Cindy Heflin (Randy), Ginger Johnson; brother, Ray Terry (Judy); sister-in-law, Barbara Terry; nine special nieces and nephews; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and nine great-great nieces and nephews.
Joy is preceded in death by his father, Onnie Terry; mother, Frances Terry; brothers, Roy Terry and Ricky Terry; and brothers-in-law, Leland Jones and Don Fleming.
Pallbearers will be Bart Fleming, Richey Johnson, Cricket Terry, Darrell Terry, Brandon Hood, Michael Rigsby, Steve McLemore, and Shannon Sandlin. Honorary pallbearers are Darrell Jones, Mitchell Jones, Jerry Quick, Bobby Rayburn, Archie Terry, Sr., Jerry Terry, Farlon Terry, Wriggins Terry, and Benlee Terry.
The family extends special thanks to Greg's Ambulance and Moulton Fire Department.
www.bradfordlawrencefh.com
