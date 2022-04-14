Michael “Mike” Mason, 55, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Funeral was held at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery.
