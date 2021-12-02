Sherley Woodard, 80, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at his home. Funeral was Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Tommy Smith officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
