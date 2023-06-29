Peggye Sue (Wallace) Jinks, 84, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Summerford Nursing Home. Funeral was Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lynn Terry officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
