Larry Gene Smith, 68, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. A graveside service was held Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Midway Memorial Garden with Bro. Clyde Smith officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
