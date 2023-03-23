Fannie Mae Clark, 95, passed away quietly at her home August 20, 2022. Funeral was Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Home with Greg Standridge officiating. Burial was in Caddo Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.