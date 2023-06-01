Anthony James Peebles, 55, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at Elliott’s Brown-Serivce Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Morris Chapel cemetery.
