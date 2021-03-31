Lawrence County seems to be buzzing. Many community events and local fundraisers are returning to the county this April.
Starting Saturday, Alabama’s April Walking Tours will kickoff a month-long celebration of history, Courtland has announced outdoor community events will make a comeback this month starting with the town’s Third Thursday event, and one of Lawrence County’s biggest festivals—The Strawberry & Antiques Festival—will return.
After a year of living with the COVID-19 pandemic some community leaders and local residents feel it’s time to get back in the saddle. We’ve learned a lot over the past year, and hopefully that means we are ready to resume to some public activities. Each of us must continue to exercise personal responsibility.
Alabama’s mask mandate ends April, but every day we continue to vaccinate more people. By now we’ve all learned the value in masking up and keeping our distance during an epidemic. Thanks to the mask mandate, experts believe the flu season was quelled in 2020 and reported fewer cases and deaths from that virus last year. Also, living in a rural county makes it easy to gather outdoors while maintaining safe distances.
As we emerge from the pandemic and make plans to get involved in our communities again this spring, be mindful there are still active cases out there. If you have any symptoms you are concerned about or begin running fever, please stay home. If you are healthy, consider wearing a mask in case you are asymptomatic. Enjoy the spring events responsibly this year.
