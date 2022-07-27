Summer is coming to a close and the start of school is just around the corner. Parents are busy buying school supplies, signing school registration forms, and adjusting to stricter schedules that might include after school practices and activities.
This can easily become a very stressful time for parents and students, but there are a few things that can be done to ensure a successful start to the year. Be sure your child is equipped with everything they need. Allow them plenty of rest time at night by enforcing a bedtime and ensure your child’s nutritional needs are met. Also, demonstrate a positive attitude and they will follow your lead.
If your child is prepared for class, they are more likely to succeed throughout the year. Help your child stay organized and on task by ensuring they have all the folders, pencils and paper they need to begin the day. Setting a bedtime and sticking to it each night will also ensure your child is well rested and less cranky. Once the routine is established, things should fall more smoothly into place as weeks march on.
Above all, remember to maintain a healthy attitude. Be excited about this new year. Your child is likely to follow suit, and this will help them to enjoy learning and to treat their peers with kindness and consideration as well. Students, remember to stay positive. You can make your school year an exciting one simply by adjusting your outlook. Don’t say something you wish you could take back (think before you speak or act). Be the best you can be. Courtesy and respect are a must for teachers. YOU are our future leaders. Make your parents proud! Now go, let your light shine!
