Summer is coming to a close and the start of school is just around the corner. Parents are busy buying school supplies, signing school registration forms, and adjusting to stricter schedules that might include after school practices and activities.

This can easily become a very stressful time for parents and students, but there are a few things that can be done to ensure a successful start to the year. Be sure your child is equipped with everything they need. Allow them plenty of rest time at night by enforcing a bedtime and ensure your child’s nutritional needs are met. Also, demonstrate a positive attitude and they will follow your lead.

