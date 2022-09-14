Many of us forget that it is our duty to defend our individual freedoms.

We have had a long line of great Chief Justices who were burdened with interpreting and preserving our Constitution, but this duty should not be left to them alone. Our founding fathers took 116 days to draft one of our nation’s most important documents because they were so concerned with establishing a government that allowed its citizens to determine their own destinies. 

