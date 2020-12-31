It’s New Year’s Eve and the end is finally in sight. Most of us have been ready to see 2020 go since about May or July. As we get ready to put this pandemic year behind us, we’ve also got to prepare for our reality in 2021.
New Year’s Day is typically a time for hope. It’s a time to resolve to do better and look forward to the days to come. Honestly, what can we say about making resolutions right now? Any positive news would feel like an improvement to the awful year many of us have experienced in the past nine months or so.
The truth is, COVID-19 is not going away overnight, and it isn’t going to let up just because it’s New Year’s Eve. Yes, a vaccine arrived just in time for Christmas, and hopefully we can actually see the light at the end of this dark, very long tunnel. It’s not quite time to throw caution to the wind.
This year, instead of resolving to lose weight or get rich, shoot for one or two short-term goals. 2020 was stressful enough. Make 2021 a year about reflection, and strive for mindfulness and overall health instead. As we get ready to stretch our legs and emerge from months of quarantining and social distancing, don’t forget we aren’t out of the woods yet. In fact, we’ve got some way to go, but be thankful for the good things we did see in 2020 and be hopeful for better things to come. Happy New Year from The Moulton Advertiser!
