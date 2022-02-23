We are approaching election time in the Lawrence County school system!
Whomever we elect as board member(s) must be obligated to work for the citizens of Lawrence County and not merely carry out the whims and personal agenda of the superintendent. We definitely need individuals that are willing to acknowledge the importance of diversity in the classroom and in the workplace. Currently in the Lawrence County School System, we need someone to stand up and let people know what is going on in our schools. Let the community know that you are concerned about the low number of African American employed in Lawrence County School System.
We must remember that in this day in time, everything is evolving and we must evolve as well. The Republican Party has rezoned the district which would make it harder to get a black person to represent us on the board. As a resident of Lawrence County do you know how under-represented we are when it comes to leadership? The next person that we elect for board members they must do the right thing for everyone and speak against the superintendent if needed.
PLEASE GO OUT AND VOTE!
Calvin Lee
Moulton
