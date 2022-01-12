The current Lawrence County School Superintendent administration sent me a letter in an attempt to discourage me from continuing my journey of creating a more diverse school system in Lawrence County.
The Superintendent stated that I am a threat to him and his employees. First and foremost, no one can discourage me from doing what is right. For almost the last decade, I have fought for representation of our race.
The reason I push so hard is that some people in Lawrence County have never had an African-American teacher. A graduate of Lawrence County stated that she only had two African-American teachers throughout her grade experience: one in middle school and one in high school. The lack of diversity made her choose an HBCU.
We must do better in picking our elected officials. When we are making a decision, we must pick someone that cares about everyone and represents everyone. Let us work on diversity in Lawrence County.
One of my concerns with the Lawrence County School Board of Education is that they are not knowledgeable enough about diversity. One question I have asked the superintendent is what type of plan do you have in place to recruit African-American teachers.
At this present time, there are no African-Americans in the central office. We must realize the importance of diversity in not only the classroom, but in the administration as well.
Calvin Lee
Moulton
