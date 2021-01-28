As Fultondale grieves the loss of at least one and prays for its injured following Monday night’s tornado, Lawrence County stands in solidarity. After all, we know too well the void left in the path of destruction when a natural disaster strikes.
When news came of the first death and at least 30 others injured, not to mention the damage and loss of property and homes, people across the state began to reach out a helping hand in ways they could.
As giving and selfless as Lawrence residents are, we’re sure our citizens are stepping up in their own ways as well. For those interested in giving what they can to a community suffering, there are several ways to make a difference online.
United Way of Central Alabama is coordinating disaster response, and a list of organizations accepting donations and volunteers can be found at www.unca.org.
Whether you can make any contribution at all, we know all our hearts go out to those who have experienced loss in Fultondale.
