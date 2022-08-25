This week’s issue features tales of trailblazers--a new leadership program aimed at fostering better community connections, a pair hoping to grow recreation in Courtland in a new way, and a reminder that one of Lawrence County’s first minority leaders in education has a lasting legacy thanks to others who step up each year to carry forward his good works. 

As one of Lawrence County’s first Torchbearers Jeremy Swindle said this week (passing on words from Kenneth Brackins and Jerome Thompson), anyone can be a leader. Yes, even those pioneering for pickleball. If you see a need in your community, or maybe you just want to see more good happening in your neighborhood, voice those concerns and opinions. Get involved.

