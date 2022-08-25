This week’s issue features tales of trailblazers--a new leadership program aimed at fostering better community connections, a pair hoping to grow recreation in Courtland in a new way, and a reminder that one of Lawrence County’s first minority leaders in education has a lasting legacy thanks to others who step up each year to carry forward his good works.
As one of Lawrence County’s first Torchbearers Jeremy Swindle said this week (passing on words from Kenneth Brackins and Jerome Thompson), anyone can be a leader. Yes, even those pioneering for pickleball. If you see a need in your community, or maybe you just want to see more good happening in your neighborhood, voice those concerns and opinions. Get involved.
Marvin Jackson, another among the county’s first Torchbearers, reminds us that while any one of us can take the reigns to lead, it helps when those avenues are opened to us. When someone offers to open the door or start the conversation.
Yes, anyone can be a leader, but it takes some effort. Not money. Not status--although those things are certainly a huge leg up. As we’ve learned from Richard Alexander Hubbard, a Black man starting his career in the 1920s South, it takes someone with a strong will to create change and the perseverance to see that vision through.
Breaking the bigger picture up into smaller, more attainable goals starts with getting involved. If your community doesn’t know your name or face, introduce yourself. See where the volunteer opportunities are, especially those that align with your beliefs and goals. It’s true that it takes a village, but it only takes one person to ignite a spark.
