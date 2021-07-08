Summer is an exciting time often associated with soaking in sun rays, family vacations and exploration. For many families, summer reading may be the last thing on their list, or it may just slip beneath the cracks on a busy fun-filled day.
Studies have shown there are many benefits to daily reading with children. Parents are urged to read to their little ones to help encourage an active imagination, an appreciation for books, and an expanding vocabulary. Reading daily is not only great for toddlers; it also helps students achieve higher scores in their studies including science, math, and language.
A benefit of summer reading is that your child has the freedom to choose what to read based on their interests. There is no assignment and no time frame. A child given the freedom to choose a book and read at their own pace is likely to develop an interest in books and learning in general.
Parents need not fret over busy schedules and feeling stressed to work in a designated reading time. Parents can be an example by bringing along a favorite novel to their next beach outing. Show children how relaxing it can be to sit with a good book along the riverbank. Your child will follow your lead.
Summer reading can be as fun and adventurous as your child’s next outdoor excursion. Show your child that they can open doors to new worlds through stories in literature. Encourage them to use their imagination in the backyard after reading thrilling stories about pirates or princesses. Visit the library or even your own personal bookshelf this week and see how rewarding the venture really can be.
